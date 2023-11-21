Vorderman Meets Phillipson After Twitter Feud With CCHQ mdi-fullscreen

Carol Vorderman got into a feisty twitter bitch fight with the Young Conservatives and CCHQ yesterday afternoon. Carol appeared to be using her newfound free “voice” to blast Young Conservatives, claiming young people would feel “shame” to be part of the “Corrupt Conservative Party”.

Young Conservatives kicked back: “Everyone regardless of age or background should be encouraged to get involved in politics, whatever the colour of their rosette without a fear of being targeted by the likes of you.” CCHQ then entered the fray, writing, “Attacking young people? Bit sad.” Her weak reply was giving them a report card of 0/10…


Meanwhile, Vorderman was spotted by Guido running off to find comfort with left-wing allies. She was spotted last night sporting her infamous leopard print top having drinks in Parliament’s Pugin room with Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson. Perhaps her “next very interesting chapter” after the BBC forced her out is to stand as a Labour Party candidate…
mdi-account-multiple-outline Bridget Phillipson carol vorderman
mdi-timer November 21 2023 @ 12:00 mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-linkedin mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story
View Comments