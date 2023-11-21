Carol Vorderman got into a feisty twitter bitch fight with the Young Conservatives and CCHQ yesterday afternoon. Carol appeared to be using her newfound free “voice” to blast Young Conservatives, claiming young people would feel “shame” to be part of the “Corrupt Conservative Party”.

Can you imagine the shame nowadays of any young person saying they belong to the Corrupt Conservative Party? Polls show only 1% of age 18-24 would even vote for you….and even then they’d probably do it in secret. Your self-serving govt is a blight on the U, and will be… — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) November 20, 2023

Young Conservatives kicked back: “Everyone regardless of age or background should be encouraged to get involved in politics, whatever the colour of their rosette without a fear of being targeted by the likes of you.” CCHQ then entered the fray, writing, “Attacking young people? Bit sad.” Her weak reply was giving them a report card of 0/10…

Tories are worried. Recent polls have shown only 1% of voters age 18-24 would vote Tory When I congratulated the 99% for their fine political sense, Tory HQ tries to turn it into “attacking young people” REPORT CARD FOR @CCHQPress

0/10

Must do better 😉 Note to Tories

Just… https://t.co/N8FJjH2VY6 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) November 20, 2023



Meanwhile, Vorderman was spotted by Guido running off to find comfort with left-wing allies. She was spotted last night sporting her infamous leopard print top having drinks in Parliament’s Pugin room with Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson. Perhaps her “next very interesting chapter” after the BBC forced her out is to stand as a Labour Party candidate…