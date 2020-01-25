Saturday 7-Up
This week 224,063 visitors visited 728,176 times viewing 1,236,582 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
Corbynite Question Time Audience Member Calls Northerners ‘Brainwashed’
Sir Keir’s (Private) School Days and Old Boys’ Club Dinners
Laurence Fox’s Anti-Woke Anthem
Downing Street Press Briefing Descends Into Chaos
Theresa May’s Saucy Oxford Union Joke
Read In Full: Tony Hall’s Resignation Letter
++ Jess Phillips Drops Out ++
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…
Saturday Seven Up
January 25th 2020 @ 7:00 am
Comments
