Laurence Fox’s Anti-Woke Anthem

Since winning the hearts of right-wingers during his Question Time appearance, the internet can’t seem to get enough of Laurence Fox. Guido thought now would be a good time to share Fox’s anthem against wokeness…
“They have put something in the water
They seek a cure for the conversation
They stole a march on your indecision
And the first to fall is laughter
Just to quell the long offended
They seek to murder your opinion”
“The light has been turned down on the age of reason
Replaced by blinding fires that burn wild across the region
For the wrong to rule
The good must just stand idly by”
Turning the cultural tide on the woke?