++ Jess Phillips Drops Out ++

In a video message to her Twitter followers, Jess Phillips said “The Labour Party will have to select a candidate who can unite all parts of our movement… I have to be honest with myself… at this time that person isn’t me.” Phillips did not endorse another candidate in the race, however, her message is widely being seen as one arguing against Momentum’s pick of Rebecca Long-Bailey…

 mdi-timer January 21st 2020 @ 3:01 pm mdi-share-variant mdi-twitter mdi-facebook mdi-whatsapp mdi-telegram mdi-email mdi-printer
Home Page Next Story