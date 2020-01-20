Theresa May’s Saucy Oxford Union Joke

It’s not widely known, but to those who have worked with Theresa May in private, she can be known to have a naughty sense of humour. James Cleverly famously tells of the time she was speaking to businesswomen in his constituency, only to come out with “I am not from Essex, I am from Sussex; but, of course ladies, they both end in sex.”

Speaking at the Oxford Union yesterday, she showed her funnier side with a gag that almost flew over the heads of students.

At the speech, in honour of Benazir Bhutto, May also spoke of the former Pakistani PM’s experience of different standards for women in politics

To appropriate a quote from May’s first PMQs, remind you of anybody?