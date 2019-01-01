August in Review

Guido is not normally one for conspiracies, but the mystery of the van following the car involved in the botched attack on Parliament in August piqued the interest of many. Corbyn’s summer went from bad to worse as he became embroiled in “wreathgate”. Present but not involved…

Frank Field had enough and quit the Labour Party. The Tories did their best to get Corbyn off the hook by launching a daft “Burkagate” row over a few comments in a Boris column. The BBC and the Guardian had already made the same “letterbox” comparison while Emily Thornberry had gone as far as saying she wouldn’t let a woman in a burka look after her child. Naturally that didn’t stop the Boris pile-on. Canterbury’s first ever Labour MP went full student union and attacked a local nightclub for being Japanese-themed…