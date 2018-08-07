Owen Jones Organises 750,000 Strong Pile-On Against Wrong Rob Burley

Owen Jones is really outdoing himself in the charm stakes this morning. First, Owen is seriously trying to smear Andrew Neil as having far-right links. He is actually trying to get people to believe Brillo is some far-right sympathiser.

Then, Owen asked his 750,000 Twitter followers to bombard BBC politics chief Rob Burley, a man who already gets huge Twitter abuse, with the same insane nonsense about the BBC “legitimising far right movements”. Owen tagged the wrong Rob Burley, ruining some poor random bloke’s day.

So he instigated the pile-on for a second time – this time with the correct handle – knowing full well what his unhinged followers would do, because Owen does this deliberately to people he doesn’t like all the time. And of course he hasn’t deleted the first tweet.

This is properly mental stuff from Owen. Step away from the keyboard, get a grip, go out and enjoy the sun…