Labour Parliamentary Candidate: It’s Not a Fact That Killing Jewish Athletes is an Anti-Semitism Issue

This is Faiza Shaheen, Labour’s parliamentary candidate trying to oust Iain Duncan Smith in Chingford and Woodford Green.
Mark Wallace: “Terrorists who hunt down and murder Jewish people for being Jewish people is an anti-Semitism issue. That’s not hearsay, that’s a fact.”
Faiza Shaheen: “No, it’s not a fact. That’s the point. You hear all kinds about Corbyn, don’t we, about him being a Czech spy and the rest of it. I mean, let’s concentrate on what we know to be true.”
Mark Wallace: “I’m sorry. The widow of a champion Israeli weightlifter castrated and shot dead by the Munich terrorists said, ‘To go to the grave of a person behind the killing of 11 athletes, he should be ashamed and apologise.'”
Faiza Shaheen: “Well there isn’t actually evidence to say that he went.”
Corbyn has now admitted he was present. Do the voters of Chingford and Woodford Green agree with Faiza that killing Jewish athletes isn’t an anti-Semitic issue?