Julia Hartley-Brewer: Corbyn is Anti-Semitic and a Racist. Sue Me.

Julia Hartley-Brewer set out an explosive challenge to Jeremy Corbyn live on air today, when interviewing a ‘Jewish Voice For Labour’ spokesman.
“Come on Jezza, sue me. I think you’re anti-Semitic. I think everything you do and say suggests you are anti-Semitic. I think you’re an anti-Semite, just like Margaret Hodge, prominent Jewish Labour MP. If that’s not true, prove to me that it’s not true. Take me to court, sue me for libel, and let’s get this out in the open.”
Julia-Hartley Brewer has drawn a pretty big line in the sand and dared Jezza. Corbyn can sue her and Murdoch owned TalkRadio. Will he take her up on her offer?