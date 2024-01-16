Nearly 300 Scottish civil servants have been living south of the Scottish border so they can pay lower income tax, according to an Freedom of Information request obtained by the Scottish Tories. 280 Scottish pen pushers have reeled over to England, where they’ll be able to dodge Humza Useless’ latest tax hikes and pay English rates instead. The SNP’s latest hike imposed a 47% tax rate for those earning between £75,000 and £100,000 and an ludicrous 69.5% from £100,000 to £125,000. The First Minister may want to re-think his wallet raids when the people supposed to enforce them are literally running away…

The Scottish Tories have blasted the revelations:

“It is embarrassing and telling that so many Scottish Government staff should be paying the rate that applies south of the border to avoid the punitive tax imposed by the SNP.”

Apparently a weekly siesta isn’t enough to entice the bureaucrats to actually live in Scotland. Tax competition is in full effect – a true Scot knows the value of a penny…