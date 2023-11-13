Scottish civil servants have been given a weekly “chill out” hour since July in a pilot scheme dubbed the “Wellbeing Hour“. Staff are encouraged to do yoga, read or take a walk to “de-stress” from the toll of being a civil servant. Though they can decide themselves what they do with their free hour.

According to The Scottish Sun, the scheme is estimated to cost the public purse a whopping £7 million per year in wages. John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, blasted the programme:

“While ministers squeeze ever more tax out of pay packets, bureaucrats are being granted a siesta. The Scottish Government should put a stop to this pilot.”

Perhaps it’s an incentive to draw civil servants back to the office…