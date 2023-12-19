Shona Robison is delivering the SNP’s budget this afternoon and has kicked off with the introduction of a new “advanced” 45p tax band for earnings between £75,000 and £125,140. Meanwhile the tax rate for those earning above that will be hiked from 47p to 48p. It’s already the case that in Scotland everyone earning more than £27,850 pays more in income tax than in England, and this hike will only make the disparity worse. When Survation polled Scots, over a third of them said they would consider relocating if income tax was raised any higher. Does Humza want Scotland without the Scots?

Research from the Fraser of Allender Institute has already shown that the hike will raise £20 million less than the SNP are claiming – only £60 million in the face of a £1.5 billion budget shortfall. Scottish Tory shadow finance secretary Liz Smith says Humza’s “naïve in the extreme” to try to “tax his way out of an ever-growing financial black hole“. We are witnessing an economic death spiral…