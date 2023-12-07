The BBC have decided to hike their licence fee by £10.50, meaning British people will have to pay £169.50 a year, according to The Sun. The bosses at the broadcaster wanted to raise the figure by £15, which, as the TaxPayer’s Alliance tells Guido, would have handed over a whopping £365,596,950 more based on the March 2023 figure of the number of TV licences. Instead, ministers pressed the BBC to settle in line with September’s 6.7% inflation rate. Meaning the BBC will rake in £243,731,300 more a year instead – enough to pay 180 Gary Linekers. Not too shabby…

This summer, the government was set to review the outdated licensing model following the BBC’s annual reports showed the number of people paying the licence fee fell by 500,000 – with revenue also falling. Who can blame them, when overpaid stars continue to use their platforms for political preaching…