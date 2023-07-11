The BBC has just revealed further details of the story everyone is talking about – BBC presenter salaries. It’s been a good year for Huw Edwards, who’s clocked in a bumper £25,000 pay rise. That should cover any unexpected costs…

As record wage growth contributes to inflationary pressures, the BBC has been doing their best to make the situation worse. Gary Lineker remains the corporation’s highest earner, on £1,354,999, as Victoria Derbyshire, Laura Kuenssberg and Amol Rajan also do alright for themselves. Here are the highest-earning politicos, and others:

Today

Amol Rajan – £339,999 (+3%)

Mishal Husain – £319,999 (+14%)

Justin Webb – £284,999 (+10%)

Nick Robinson – £279,999 (+2%)

Martha Kearney – £264,999 (+2%)

World at One

Sarah Montague – £249,999 (NC)

PM

Evan Davis – £284,999 (+4%)

BBC News at Six and Ten

Huw Edwards – £439,999 (+6%)

Sophie Rayworth – £369,999 (+19%)

Gerge Alagiah – £339,999 (+3%)

Clive Myrie – £289,999 (+12%)

Reeta Chakrabarti – £219,999 (+7%)

Question Time

Fiona Bruce – £399,999 (-4%)

Newsnight

Victoria Derbyshire – £299,999 (+22%)

Kirsty Wark – £284,999 (+14%)

BBC Breakfast

Charlie Stayt – £194,999 (NC)

Jon Kay – £189,999 (NEW)

Sally Nugent – £184,999 (NEW)

Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg

Laura Kuenssberg – £309,999 (+17%)

On-air editors and correspondents

Faisal Islam – £234,999 (-4%)

Jeremy Bowen – £234,999 (NC)

Katya Adler – £219,999 (+5%)

Chris Mason – £229,999 (NEW)

Sarah Smith – £224,999 (+15%)

Lyse Doucet – £209,999 (+35%)

Mark Easton – £199,999 (+3%)

John Simpson – £184,999 (NEW)

Non-politics or news

Gary Lineker – £1,354,999 (NC)

Zoe Ball – £984,999 (NC)

Alan Shearer – £449,999 (-0.1%)

Stephen Nolan – £404,999 (-4%)

Greg James – £399,999 (+1%)

Jeremy Vine – £289,999 (-2%)

Louis Theroux – £204,999 (NC)

Co-conspirators can read the full report here. Thank God for BBC transparency…