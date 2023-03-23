The latest update to the parliamentary Register of Interests is out and our elected representatives have had a good two weeks. Boris received a stonking £500,000 from two speeches, including the very speech in which he first voiced criticism for Rishi’s Northern Ireland protocol deal. However, he only took home around £150,000 of that sum, since the rest had already been paid out in advance. He also registered £42,500 from Hodder and Stoughton UK in a book advance. The entry claims he’s put in no hours to date – so either Boris has got a new book in the pipeline, or he really needs to get on with that Shakespeare biography…

Boris wasn’t the only high-profile politician cashing in book advance cheques. Rachel Reeves also registered an £8,200 advance on a book she’s committed 200 hours to over the past year. She really needs to up her rates; Gavin Williamson is getting £50,000 a year for 80 hours of education consulting…

Amongst the other additions in the latest register: Angela Rayner took £500 (paid to a charity) plus expenses to speak at an elite £30,000 a year Swiss school, Liz Truss was only compensated in expenses for her Tokyo speech and, as reported elsewhere, Lee Anderson is raking in a £100,000 salary from his GB News promotion. No doubt he’ll be pleased with his employer’s shiny new studio…