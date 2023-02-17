WATCH: Liz Calls For Stronger Government Action on China

In her first major speech since leaving Downing Street, Liz Truss led the charge for a stronger Western response to China. Speaking in Tokyo, the former Prime Minister hit out at Cameron’s golden-era of China relations, saying that rolling out the red carpet “sent the wrong message”. Phillip Hammond won’t be happy…

After hailing Taiwan as a “beacon of freedom”, Liz took to reliving her greatest hits from the Tory Leadership contest, as she called for tougher government action on China. Citing the West’s response to Ukraine, she proposed the creation of an “economic NATO” and the development of an oven-ready sanctions package for use against China. China hawks on the backbenches are suspicious of Rishi’s instinctive stance towards Beijing…

Watch the full speech here.