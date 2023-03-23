GB News is building “a major new multi-studio broadcast centre” in Westminster ahead of the next general election, alongside their main studio in Paddington. Expected to be completed later this year, the new complex will be a “high-tech digital production facility” near Parliament, which incoming Political Editor Chopper will call home – alongside new Deputy Political Editor Tom Harwood and the rest of the political team. Other new programmes based in the studio are set to be announced soon…

GB News’ Head of Technology and Operations Stephen Willmott said:

“The new facility will be a big boost to our production capability, both for broadcast and for digitally exclusive content and podcasts. It will also allow us to complete an ongoing upgrade our main studios.”

Editorial Director Mick Booker added the channel hopes to be “the UK’s Number One news channel by 2028“. Aiming high…

UPDATE: Guido hears the studio will be built in the QEII Centre just over the road from Parliament. The same venue Sky News used to call home. GB News did say they want to displace Sky one day, after all…