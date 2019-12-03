Corbyn was 2019 Keynote Speaker at Islam Channel After it Was Censured Over Antisemitism and Advocating Marital-Rape

As Guido reported yesterday, Corbyn has a history of appearing on the Islam Channel – who have been censured twice by Ofcom, and fined over £30,000, for supporting marital rape and violence against women. During one interview, Corbyn said two men convicted for raising funds for terrorism ‘haven’t done anything wrong’…

It has now emerged Corbyn’s links to the channel continued well into his time as Labour leader – and after he will have been aware of the channel’s number of Ofcom censures. In 2018, the channel was once again disciplined for hate speech, including “expressions of hatred based on intolerance of Jewish people”, warning that the channel’s broadcast “had the potential to promote, encourage and incite such intolerance among viewers” after it labelled Jewish people as “tyrannical”.

In June this year, Corbyn was then billed as the “Keynote Speaker” for the Islam Channel‘s Eid Gala Dinner, which he attended and thanked the channel for “the contribution [they] make to our society”.

Corbyn wasn’t alone at the dinner, however, and was joined by such luminaries as Sir Iqbal Sacranie – who likened Hamas suicide bombers to Mandela and Gandhi – and ‘comedian’ Tez Ilyas, who has appeared at multiple events for organisations connected to Hamas.

You’ll never guess which TV channel was also invited to ask a question at Labour’s ‘race and faith’ manifesto this month…