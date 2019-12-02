Corbyn Made Multiple TV Appearances on Islam Channel after it was Slammed by Ofcom for Supporting Marital Rape

It has been uncovered that between 2013 and 2015 Corbyn made several appearances on Islam Channel, years after it had been censured by Ofcom for encouraging violence against women and advocating marital rape.

The broadcasting regulator also ruled the channel broke broadcasting code after describing women who wear perfume outside the home as “prostitutes”. All these cases happened well before Corbyn made his multiple appearances…

The Channel was also fined £30,000 in 2007 for similar breaches, which were described by a Quilliam Foundation report as “reactionary, intolerant messages”.

According to his register of interests, unlike his multiple appearances on Iran’s State TV, Corbyn didn’t take a fee for his interviews. So keen was he to appear on the channel…

Hat-Tip @TheGolem