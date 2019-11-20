Further Hamas Links of Corbyn’s Insta Takeover Comic

Last night Guido revealed that the comic who Corbyn picked to take over and manage his Instagram account during ITV’s debate is gigging to raise money for Corbyn’s old friends, Hamas. Putting the “ha, ha” into Hamas…

Today, Guido can disclose that Tez Ilyas was also invited to speak at PalExpo by Friends of al-Aqsa, a group described by the Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center as “a pro-Hamas British organization based in Leicester which advocates Israel’s elimination.”

Tez Ilyas also just this month appeared on a Corbynista alt-left YouTube channel, where he joked that if Prince Andrew and Epstein were Pakistani, they’d be a grooming gang from Rotherham. Presumably that means they’d have got away with it for 20 years whilst Labour councils were too afraid to say anything about it…