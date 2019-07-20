Saturday 7-Up

This week 245,269 visitors visited 813,145 times viewing 1,240,991 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Anna Soubry’s Chuka Heartbreak
- Darren Grimes Wins Appeal Against Electoral Commission
- Who on Earth Do You Think You are Gina Miller?
- Gina Miller Twists the Truth Unchallenged on Sky
- EU’s Galileo Satellites Have Broken Down
- The 17 Tories Who Rebelled on the Grieve Amendment
- Selmayr Reveals Not One UK Negotiator Really Wanted to Leave
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…