Gina Miller Twists the Truth Unchallenged on Sky

On Sky News this afternoon, Gina Miller and Adam Boulton slipped up, erroneously claiming that the Conservative Party Manifesto did not say that “no deal is better than a bad deal.”

AB: None of those manifestos said leaving without a deal, which is what this issue is about TH: The Conservatiove Party Manifesto said that No Deal was better than a Bad Deal, clearly. GM: The manifesto didn’t say that AB: The manifesto didn’t

But it literally did in black and white on page 36…

Miller then went on to claim that she is not running anti-Brexit campaigns, asserting she’s not an anti-Brexit activist. It must have just been purely coincidental that she found herself…

Founding anti-Brexit campaign Best for Britain

Campaiging with anti-Brexit Liberal Democrat and Labour politicians

Working with Euro-federalist campaign group European Movement to advocate the People’s Vote march.

Marching for a ‘People’s Vote‘ alongside anti-Brexit MPs Caroline Lucas, Stephen Doughty, Vince Cable, and Peter Kyle.

Speaking at Lib Dem Party Conference 2018

Speaking at a People’s Vote rally

Founding anti-Brexit campaign ‘End the Chaos‘, which argues for a second referendum.

Founding anti Brexit campaign ‘Lead not Leave‘

Threatening Boris Johnson with legal action if he tries to stick to his manifesto commitment that No Deal is better than a bad deal.

Not that Sky’s Boulton challenged her on any of that…