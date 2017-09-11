Labour’s Brexit Policy Clearly Explained

Corbyn is whipping his MPs to vote against Brexit even though he privately supports it. Caroline Flint says MPs should rebel against the Labour whip. Thanks to Keir Starmer Labour officially want to stay in the single market during the transition, even though Corbynistas think the single market is a neoliberal tool of the bosses and want to leave it. Tom Watson says Labour could stay in the single market forever, yet John McDonnell says we have to leave it to respect the referendum result. Frontbenchers Jon Ashworth and Jenny Chapman say Watson is wrong, Heidi Alexander and Alison McGovern say he is right. Diane Abbott and Clive Lewis say Labour must support free movement, Corbyn and Starmer say free movement will end after Brexit. Barry Gardiner says staying in the customs union would be a “disaster“, yet Starmer says we should remain in “a” customs union during the transition. Watson says we could stay in indefinitely. Tony Blair says we should just stay in the EUGot that?

Tags: ,
September 11, 2017 at 10:16 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Davis zings the Standard’s editor…

“I don’t read the Evening Standard, and if I’m going to take lessons on rule by decree, it won’t be from the editor.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Corbyn’s Single Market Shambles Corbyn’s Single Market Shambles
Labour’s Brexit Policy Clearly Explained Labour’s Brexit Policy Clearly Explained
Flint: Labour MPs Must Rebel Flint: Labour MPs Must Rebel
Clarke to Blair: Brexit Inevitable Clarke to Blair: Brexit Inevitable
Shad Cab Attending Anti-Brexit Conference Events Shad Cab Attending Anti-Brexit Conference Events
Brexiteer Letter Demands Brexit Brexiteer Letter Demands Brexit
Owen Jones’ Brexit U-Turn Owen Jones’ Brexit U-Turn
Iceland: We All Want Free Trade with UK Iceland: We All Want Free Trade with UK
Soubry: No Tory Will Vote Against Brexit Bill Soubry: No Tory Will Vote Against Brexit Bill
Farage: Royal Baby #DespiteBrexit Farage: Royal Baby #DespiteBrexit
Politico PlayBook Adds to Morning Inbox Congestion Politico PlayBook Adds to Morning Inbox Congestion
Remainers Reject Adonis ‘Sack Brillo’ Demand Remainers Reject Adonis ‘Sack Brillo’ Demand
Starmer: “Labour United and Clear” on Brexit Starmer: “Labour United and Clear” on Brexit
Davis: Talk of £50 Billion Bill is “Nonsense” Davis: Talk of £50 Billion Bill is “Nonsense”
Flint: Labour Colleagues Trying to Disrupt Brexit Flint: Labour Colleagues Trying to Disrupt Brexit
Chris Williamson: Brexit Means Leaving Single Market Chris Williamson: Brexit Means Leaving Single Market
De-Activate De-Activate
McDonnell: Single Market Membership Not Respecting Referendum McDonnell: Single Market Membership Not Respecting Referendum
Labour Remainers Call for Permanent Transition to Reverse Brexit Labour Remainers Call for Permanent Transition to Reverse Brexit
Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes Greens Live in Most Expensive Homes