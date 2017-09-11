Flint: Labour MPs Must Rebel

Caroline Flint says she has never voted against the Labour whip but she will tonight:

“I won’t be voting against the bill, this is probably the most important constitutional piece of legislation since the European Communities Act of 1972… I believe Labour’s job is to improve this bill not to kill it as it begins its passage through Parliament.”

Labour’s Graham Stringer is also voting against Corbyn and Starmer:

“I will vote for the second reading of the bill. The bill is necessary for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, that was the commitment the Labour party gave in the General Election which was only three months ago.”

Tory whips will be relaxed this evening.

