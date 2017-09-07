Shadow Cabinet to Attend Anti-Brexit Conference Events

Shadow Cabinet ministers are to attend a host of anti-Brexit events at Labour conference as the party continues to backslide on leaving the EU. Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott is due to speak on a panel organised by the Alliance of Free Movement group titled “Why Labour Must Support Free Movement”. Is Labour’s policy about to shift to backing free movement after Brexit?

Shadow Cabinet member Owen Smith is speaking at an event hosted by Sinn Fein titled “Standing Against Brexit”. We know Owen hates Brexit and wants to reverse the result, though this is pushing collective responsibility to its limits. Not sure what Irish republicans are doing at another party’s conference in Brighton. 

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer will be at the “View From the EU” event hosted by Brexit-hating Eurocrat Glenis Willmott. He will be joined by European Commission vice-president Frans Timmermans and French ambassador Sylvie Bermann. Later on Sir Keir is joining ultra Remainers Hilary Benn and Chuka Umunna on a panel organised by the pro-EU think tank Centre for European Reform. Then to cap it all Gina Miller’s anti-Brexit group Best for Britain is turning up for an event called “No Brexit is Better Than a Bad Brexit”. Shadow Cabinet members will be openly discussing opposing Brexit and supporting free movement, is Labour now the pro-Remain party?

Tags: , ,
People:
September 7, 2017 at 11:48 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

David Davis zings the Standard’s editor…

“I don’t read the Evening Standard, and if I’m going to take lessons on rule by decree, it won’t be from the editor.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Standard’s Kelly Osbourne Moment Standard’s Kelly Osbourne Moment
Tab Wins $6 Million Funding Tab Wins $6 Million Funding
Baker: We Should Not Be Afraid of No Deal Baker: We Should Not Be Afraid of No Deal
Momentum’s Naff Plan to Photobomb Lunchtime News Momentum’s Naff Plan to Photobomb Lunchtime News
Vaz Slips Out in Rolls Royce Vaz Slips Out in Rolls Royce
Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch Gallery Guido’s PMQs Sketch
Losing Tory MPs Undergoing Selection Interviews Losing Tory MPs Undergoing Selection Interviews
Crispin Blunt’s Fall from Grace Crispin Blunt’s Fall from Grace
Mandarins Sabotaging Brexit Mandarins Sabotaging Brexit
Mogg on Gay Marriage and Abortion Mogg on Gay Marriage and Abortion
Corbyn Hands GQ Award to “Pagan May” Stormzy Corbyn Hands GQ Award to “Pagan May” Stormzy
Mogg: I’m Not Going to be Leader Mogg: I’m Not Going to be Leader
Owen Jones’ Brexit U-Turn Owen Jones’ Brexit U-Turn
John Hemming: I Was Victim of False Allegations John Hemming: I Was Victim of False Allegations
Morning Star Boss: Human Rights Watch Lying Over Venezuela Morning Star Boss: Human Rights Watch Lying Over Venezuela
Kate and Wills Awarded €100,000 for Topless Pics Kate and Wills Awarded €100,000 for Topless Pics
Iceland: We All Want Free Trade with UK Iceland: We All Want Free Trade with UK
Tory Members to Vent in First Hours of Conference Tory Members to Vent in First Hours of Conference
Internet and Jerk Chicken First Day Chaos Internet and Jerk Chicken First Day Chaos
Tim Bell: ‘Bell Pottinger is Finished’ Tim Bell: ‘Bell Pottinger is Finished’