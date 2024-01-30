Rayner and Kyle Disagree With Each Other Over Tory Social Housing Plans

Labour frontbenchers Angela Rayner and Peter Kyle were at odds this morning over the government’s new “British Homes for British Workers” policy to guarantee that tenants with a “close connection to the UK and their local area” are given priority for social housing. Shadow deputy PM Rayner dismissed the plans as “rubbish” on Good Morning Britain, saying they “can’t give British Homes for British People because there are no homes“. A front bench colleague of hers was minded to disagree…

An hour later shadow science secretary Peter Kyle gave the opposite view:

“It is right that people who are in areas where there is a real challenge with housing know that housing does go to people who already born and raised in certain communities, because if they believe people are coming in, it could damage the fabric of that community“.

This is the sort of thing that should be ironed out at shadow cabinet meetings…