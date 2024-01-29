Guido reported last January that Kemi Badenoch had beefed up her team in the Equalities Unit by appointing Nikki Da Costa and Mercy Muroki as Policy Fellows. Nikki served as the Director of Legislative Affairs for two PMs and speaks a whole lot of sense on women’s issues – now she’s retiring from active service…

Da Costa was tasked with analysing the impact on equality law of the SNP’s doomed Gender Recognition Reform Bill. Now that she’s aided Badenoch and the government in eviscerating the SNP’s campaign, her work is done. Badenoch’s office says: “She is a woman who gets things done and she did all this public service unpaid“. Muroki stays on in the unit. Farewell, soldier…