The Court of Session in Edinburgh has just ruled that the UK Government acted lawfully when it blocked the Gender Reform Act in Scotland. The SNP brought a case against the government claiming that invoking Section 35 of the Scotland Act would be unlawful. Now the UK can go ahead and veto the legislation. A victory for Sunak…

Humza Yousaf is complaining that the ruling proves “devolution is fundamentally flawed“. Demonstrating his ignorance of constitutional law…