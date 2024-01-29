The Mirror reported today that 40 councils are on the “brink of bankruptcy”, with a “black hole” of £1 billion in council budgets. Naturally it blamed Tory cuts. Seven councils have already declared bankruptcy, though the majority of those are Labour led councils. The same goes for those which are on the edge…

Out of the 40 councils The Mirror named, 18 are Labour run. Nine are run by the Tories, 5 LibDem, and of the 7 with no overall control, none are Tory led. Still, No 10’s £500 million emergency bailout announced last week will not be enough to stop a string of councils going bust under Section 114 notices, and allowing these councils to run themselves into the ground to then splurge more taxpayer money on them isn’t exactly the solution. The bar must be raised across all party-led councils…

Read the full list of councils on the brink below: