Penny the Loyalist

Penny Mordaunt took the opportunity to show her loyalty – at length – to the PM in her business statement today. While Rishi is rocked by a resignation, calls for a no-confidence vote, and dismal polls, Penny delivered an impassioned speech supporting her leader. You can get a flavour of what she said:

“Our Prime Minister doesn’t just get Britain, he represents GREAT Britain… He’s a wonderful dad, he gives quietly to charities, he runs for his local hospice…“.

Perhaps it’s an implicit declaration that she isn’t agitating for a change in leader (again) or playing a role in the apparent “contract with Britain” that Christopher Hope claims Tories MPs are planning.

Standing up and fighting for Rishi…