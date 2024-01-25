Guido was the first to report former Our Future, Our Choice campaigner Will Dry’s ascension to No 10 in 2022. Dry was best known in SW1 for parading around with Femi during the Brexit years attempting to reverse the referendum result. It has now emerged he left his polling role in Downing Street in November and has been working with the Conservative Britain Alliance, best known for commissioning the YouGov mega poll predicting a 1997-style wipeout for the Tories under Sunak. Dry says defeat is on the way:

“Everyone in this country can see just how colossal the challenges we face are. Sadly, it became clear to me we weren’t providing the bold, decisive action required to overcome those challenges. You cannot dent them without internalising just how fundamentally broken our political system is. I further concluded, again sorrowfully, that the Conservatives are heading for the most almighty of defeats. Be in no doubt: we are on course for at least a decade of Labour rule. And if Farage comes back, the Conservative Party essentially won’t exist by Christmas“.

Dry headed up research and polling at No 10 and is now working to bring down Sunak. Was he ever a wise hire for a government that was suoposed to get Brexit done?