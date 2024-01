Rishi used PMQ’s to make a dig at Starmer’s “leftie lawyer” background. Referencing the ban on the terrorist organisation Hizb ut-Tahrir, he pointed to the fact that Starmer actually defended them in a European Court in 2008, saying:

“When I see a group chanting ‘Jihad!’ on the street I ban them – he invoices them!”

The PM’s clearly been getting his daily dose of Guido…

