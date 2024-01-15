Back in 2008, a leftie barrister working for Doughty Street Chambers led a team of lawyers to the ECHR in 2008 arguing that that Berlin’s prohibition of the now banned Hizb ut-Tahrir breached their rights to freedom of religion and expression. You guessed it, that lawyer was Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer…

Barristers are usually supposed to take the first case they’re offered under the “cab rank” rule. However, the rule doesn’t apply to “foreign work”. Sir Keir represented Hizb ut-Tahrir in an international case against the German government in Strasbourg. He voluntarily took up the case to defend the Islamic group that is now proscribed under the 2000 Terrorism Act…