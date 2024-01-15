Oxfam is ramping up its socialist activism in 2024 with a new report called “Inequality Inc.” that employs more than its fair share of dodgy statistics and communistic policy proposals. The charity seizes on the impact of higher inflation since 2020 to call for socialism – decrying the fact that in the last three years the poorest people in the world have suffered a 0.2% real-terms pay cut. No mention of the more than a billion fewer people living in poverty since 1990…

Even Corbyn might flinch at Oxfam’s policy recommendations:

60% tax on income from stocks, shares, rent and other revenue “that the rich disproportionately rely on“.

Global minimum wealth tax to reduce rich people’s “dominant influence on politics and policy“.

Permanent taxation of “excess profits” on all companies. “Excess” obviously goes undefined…

“Global Asset Registry” of all “beneficial owners of companies, foundations and trusts“.

Global minimum corporation tax at least 25%. Only 10% above the current idiotic proposed level…

Nationalise energy, transport, health, and education.

Give no public contracts to companies “performing poorly on sustainability criteria“.

Oxfam wants a “strong state” to be the “shaper of markets” through “a gender-responsive approach” and decries that “white people disproportionately benefit from corporate profits“. It also argues the “climate breakdown is further incraesing global wealth inequality“, then admits in the footnotes that their study “shows that although between-country inequality has decreased over the past half-century“, but there is a “likelihood that global warming has slowed that decrease“. Cast-iron statistics…

Oxfam UK recently hired Corbynista Halima Begum as its new CEO – she’s due to start this month. In 2021/22 it had a total income of £373 million, £140 million of which was taxpayers’ cash. Why are we funding a socialist activist organisation?