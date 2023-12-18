Oxfam UK has announced veteran charity/political campaigner and Corbynista Halima Begum as its new chief executive. Begum’s well-qualified to take up Oxfam’s leftie mantle – while she was heading up the Runnymede Trust in 2021 she tried to undermine race commision author Tony Sewell for daring to suggest there isn’t that much evidence for the UK being institutionally racist. Begum joined the Labour Party once Corbyn became leader because she supported Momentum’s “values” and unsuccessfully tried for the Labour candidacy in Poplar and Limehouse in 2019. Luckily there’s no deficit of public-funded jobs to snap up…

Oxfam had a total income of £373 million in 2021/22, £140 million of which was taxpayers’ cash. Its highest paid individual is raking in between £300,000 and £350,000. The charity has already spent the year calling for higher taxes. What heights of socialist posturing will the charity reach with this appointment?