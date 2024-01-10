Tory Right Table Amendments, Jenrick Refuses To Rule Out Voting Against Rwanda at Third Reading

Last night hardliners on the Rwanda bill tabled their first amendments aiming to iron out “loopholes which could mean it’s held up in the courts“. The amendments are supported by over 30 MPs to the Tory right before the bill goes to committee stage on the 16th and 17th of the month. Meanwhile Robert Buckland wants to table some cross-faction amendments of his own…
Miriam Cates this morning said it’s the “third time lucky we hope – that’s why we’ve laid these amendments“. Jenrick is claiming he wants to “win the argument” and won’t say whether he will vote against the bill at the third reading, though he will “consider” it. In the meantime at the One Nation Conservatives New Year drinks last night Matt Warman warned: “We know that the government is at its best when its bravest legislation is on the right side of international law, unamended“. Sunak still refuses to specify whether he would ignore an Order 39 injunction. Recipe for a blow-up…
See a full list of the MPs who have signed the amendments below:
Robert Jenrick
Suella Braverman
John Hayes
lain Duncan Smith
David Jones
Miriam Cates
Scott Benton
Sir William Cash
Richard Drax
Chris Green
Gordon Henderson
Tom Hunt
Danny Kruger
Anne Marie Morris
Neil O’Brien
Desmond Swayne
Jake Berry
Simon Clarke
Mark Francois
James Grundy
Philip Hollobone
Andrea Jenkyns
Michael Fabricant
Edward Leigh
Karl McCartney
John Redwood
Bill Wiggin
Ben Bradley
Sarah Dines
Marcus Fysh
Jonathan Gullis
Adam Holloway
Caroline Johnson
Andrew Lewer
Lia Nici
Jacob Rees-Mogg