Tory Right Table Amendments, Jenrick Refuses To Rule Out Voting Against Rwanda at Third Reading

Last night hardliners on the Rwanda bill tabled their first amendments aiming to iron out “loopholes which could mean it’s held up in the courts“. The amendments are supported by over 30 MPs to the Tory right before the bill goes to committee stage on the 16th and 17th of the month. Meanwhile Robert Buckland wants to table some cross-faction amendments of his own…

An amendment from Bill Cash adding a notwithstanding clause which disapplies previous domestic acts, legacy EU legislation, and international law.

3 amendments from Jenrick reducing individuals’ ability to block or delay their own removal.

8 amendments from Jenrick disapplying the Human Rights Act for relevant sections of the bill and the Illegal Migration Act 2023 for Rwanda removals.

2 amendments from Jenrick ensuring that Order 39 injunctions from the ECHR (also known as pyjama injunctions) to ground planes can be ignored.

An amendment from Jenrick limiting courts’ ability to review removal decisions.

Miriam Cates this morning said it’s the “third time lucky we hope – that’s why we’ve laid these amendments“. Jenrick is claiming he wants to “win the argument” and won’t say whether he will vote against the bill at the third reading, though he will “consider” it. In the meantime at the One Nation Conservatives New Year drinks last night Matt Warman warned: “We know that the government is at its best when its bravest legislation is on the right side of international law, unamended“. Sunak still refuses to specify whether he would ignore an Order 39 injunction. Recipe for a blow-up…

See a full list of the MPs who have signed the amendments below:

Robert Jenrick

Suella Braverman

John Hayes

lain Duncan Smith

David Jones

Miriam Cates

Scott Benton

Sir William Cash

Richard Drax

Chris Green

Gordon Henderson

Tom Hunt

Danny Kruger

Anne Marie Morris

Neil O’Brien

Desmond Swayne

Jake Berry

Simon Clarke

Mark Francois

James Grundy

Philip Hollobone

Andrea Jenkyns

Michael Fabricant

Edward Leigh

Karl McCartney

John Redwood

Bill Wiggin

Ben Bradley

Sarah Dines

Marcus Fysh

Jonathan Gullis

Adam Holloway

Caroline Johnson

Andrew Lewer

Lia Nici

Jacob Rees-Mogg