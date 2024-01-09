Ed Davey isn’t the only one under the spotlight following the Post Office Scandal – Keir Starmer is also facing questions on why he didn’t intervene when he headed up the Crown Prosecution Service from 2008-2013. Only now is Starmer calling the Post Office to lose its powers to bring private prosecutions. The scandal was first revealed in 2009 and prosecutions carried on till 2015…

Starmer’s team are saying that sub-postmasters were prosecuted by the Royal Mail in private criminal prosecutions, rather than by the CPS. Though according to the Post Office’s website, CPS did play a role in the scandal. There have been six appeals to date in which the CPS was the Respondent, not Post Office…

What Starmer didn’t do:

Take over or end private prosecutions: The Director of Public Prosecutions of CPS “has the right to take over any private prosecution (under section 6(2) of the Prosecution of Offences Act) and either continue with the prosecution or discontinue it.”

What Starmer did do:

Allow CPS to act on behalf of the Post Office in a number of cases, though the exact number is unclear. One case in 2010, Regina Vs Seema Misra, is on the record where CPS prosecuted a sub-postmistress.

If the TV series Mr Bates Vs. The Post Office hadn’t come out, would Starmer have said anything about the Post Office’s prosecution powers at all?