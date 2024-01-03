While the Tories pump cash into Sunak’s Facebook page for digital ads, the Welsh Labour government is burning through taxpayer cash to congratulate itself for its climate policies. Guido can reveal £61,104 has been spent since late 2022 in a “Climate Action Public Engagement Strategy” to “inspire others to act by exemplifying green behaviours“. Otherwise known as taxpayer-funded self-promotion…

The ads, which run on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat, YouTube and TikTok, say “Wales is already the best in the UK” for climate change policies and recycling. £36,760 has been spent on Facebook alone. Not quite the same view as the Climate Change Committee, which said Wales was “significantly off track” and falling behind England and Scotland…

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives leader Andrew RT Davies MS tells Guido: “Taxpayers’ money should be focussed on our key services, not pointless virtue signalling ad campaigns“. Chance would be a fine thing…