It looks like the Tories aren’t too optimistic about their brand. Since October a whopping £127,000 has been spent on ads from Sunak’s personal Facebook page compared to only £11,000 going through the official Conservative Party page. The taps didn’t stop over Christmas – Sunak’s page spent £31k since the 24th December while the other pages took a break…

Starmer’s page has spent £10,000, about half that of the Labour Party page in the same period. Sunak’s bet on his own brand winning a presidential-style election campaign comes amid meetings with none other than 2012 US loser Mitt Romney. Sunak’s allegedly planning on following a Romney’s tax-cutting election strategy and has already rolled out his wife to make him seem more personable. A presidential clash of personalities between Starmer and Sunak will give us a highly-strung snoozefest…