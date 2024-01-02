Lee Anderson Warns Richard Tice – “Be Careful What You Wish For”

Deputy Tory chairman Lee Anderson has told Reform leader Richard Tice to “be careful what you wish for” when it comes to the 2024 election as Tice threatens to contest all 632 seats in Great Britain. Anderson said “Conservative MPs in the party, like myself, who believe in conservative values” will be voted out and replaced by a Labour MP if enough frustrated voters cross to Reform. No mention of Sunak here…

Reform’s press conference tomorrow will spell out its 2024 strategy which is aimed at painting Labour and the Tories as two sides of the same coin, especially on migration. When it comes to Farage’s rumoured return, Tice says “the more help Nigel can give, the better“. Anderson’s message to Tice was: “if you do what you say you’re going to do, then you run the risk of a Labour government ruining this country”. He added: “you know I’m a decent MP, I tick all the boxes, I agree with about 80% of what you say – do you really want to get rid of decent MPs like me?” Reform will be enjoying all the talk of its kingmaker or breaker position…