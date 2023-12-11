Farage Gives Biggest Hint Yet On a Return To Politics

GB News presenter and former UKIP leader Nigel Farage placed third in I’m A Celeb – the same as Matt Hancock last year. Fresh out of the jungle and sporting a much-needed shave, he was interviewed on Good Morning Britain this morning, poked by Ed Balls on whether a return to politics would be his next adventure. He used the question to blast the government as a “shambles”, describing Sunak as a “lame duck walking“. No punches pulled…

Farage went on to say “we need people at the top with firm guidance“, and on trying to get onto the green benches, one should “never say never“. Leader of Reform UK, Richard Tice, said Farage would find it “hard to resist” playing a greater role in the party. Now Farage has banked the “biggest pay cheque [he’s] ever had”, Tice might be right…