Rishi has given in to pressure piling up from the Tory right to introduce new measures to slash net migration. Home Secretary James Cleverly unveiled a new five-point plan to tackle the growing numbers in a statement today in the Commons. Guido gives you the new policies:

Rise in the minimum salary required for a foreign skilled worker to come to Britain from its current level of £26,200 to £38,000 from next spring. A move that goes further than expected…

Increase the minimum £18,600 income required for a British citizen to bring a spouse or dependant into the UK on a family visa to the same threshold.

Immigration health surcharge this year will rise by 66% from £624 to £1,035.

Overhaul of the shortage occupation list, a measure that currently allows companies to pay foreign workers in shortage areas 20% below the going rate.

International students no longer able to to bring dependants to the UK.

Cleverly claims these measures will lead to 300,000 fewer migrants a year. A bid to win over those 2019 Tory voters who defected to Reform UK…