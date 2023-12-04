Glum reading for the Tories today, as a new poll on 2019 Tories from J.L. Partners for Bloomberg shows Rishi is doing even worse than his short-lived predecessor Liz Truss. Just 59% of 2019 Tories say they’ll vote Conservative, compared to 63% under Truss and 74% last summer. 18% of those voters have defected to Labour. Sunak has lost a whopping 520,000 votes since this October…

The study reports that Reform UK is partly to blame for the Tories’ losses, taking 15% of 2019 Tory votes, triple those who have switched to LibDems. Rishi’s failure to get a hold of immigration numbers have led 1.5 million people to support the anti-immigration party Reform, piling on the pressure for Sunak to gets flights to Rwanda off the ground next year. No doubt Number 10 will hold onto the small glimmer of hope from the study that says around half of undecided voters are expected to vote Tory on election day. Though the “shy Tory” effect is hardly enough to bank on…