The SNP has been hit by another scandal, as intimate texts between two SNP MPs swept across Holyrood yesterday. The texts reveal the extramarital affair between the two politicians, who the Scottish Daily Mail knows the names of though won’t reveal them for legal reasons. The steamy fling took place during lockdown, at the same time as the party insisted Scots stayed at home. The heartbroken husband of one of the politicians said “the affair wrecked my marriage.” Déjà vu?