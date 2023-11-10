Outrage over SNP Health Minister Michael Matheson’s £11,000 iPad bill racked up on a family trip to Morocco and expensed to the taxpayer has whipped up a storm. Tory MSP Craig Hoy wrote a letter to Scottish Parliament’s Presiding Officer calling for an investigation into whether Matheson breached parliamentary rules. The Scottish Conservatives released an email sent to all MSPs in 2018 earlier today clearly stating that Parliament would “only cover roaming costs up to £200, and the individual will be responsible for anything beyond this.” Matheson’s bill exceeded this budget by miles…

Read Hoy’s letter in full below:

UPDATE: Matheson has now said he’ll reimburse the £11,000 after having “reflected long and hard“.