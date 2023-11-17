Youth Parliament Teens Call For “Free” School Meals

The next generation’s socialists were back in Parliament today, and the usual bright ideas offered by the 13 year-olds of wanting free stuff from the government filled the Youth Parliament. Universal free school meals was the topic of the day, with the debate that all school meals should be “free” winning the most votes. The social-justice-warriors of the future calling for more state spending as always…

The youths endlessly attack the government for its neglect of the children. Ingratitude after DCMS’s promised £750,000 to the British Youth Council to keep the Youth Parliament scheme running until at least 2025, on top of the £234,495 they received in 2021-22, despite not sitting in the Commons since 2019. Biting the hand that feeds them…