The Centre for Policy Studies is celebrating its 50th anniversary today with a fresh bout of policy projects to see free marketeers into the new year. Lord Frost is joining the ranks to lead a “major policy project” styled after “Stepping Stones”, the Thatcherite 10-commandment report that shaped free market policies in the 80s. Guido seems to remember Frost doing the exact same thing for Policy Exchange last year…

Meanwhile former No. 10 housing guru Alex Morton is rejoining the CPS as a research fellow after a brief stint at the IEA. The centre-right think tanks are gearing up for the coming Tory wars…