IEA Snaffle Kemi’s Top Advisor

The IEA has nabbed top wonk Alex Morton to join their team as new Director of Strategy. Morton, formally of the No. 10 policy unit, Policy Exchange and – most recently – the CPS’s Head of Policy is a major coup for Liz Truss’s favourite think tank, coming as he has fresh from Kemi Badenoch’s impressive leadership campaign.

In No. 10 Morton was responsible for housing and planning from 2013-16, including major policy responsibility in the successful 2015 manifesto.

Alex says he is “very excited to be joining the IEA as Director of Strategy”:

“In my recent role on the Badenoch campaign we wanted to create new solutions for a new era. At the IEA I want to bring the same energy to solve the issues of the 2020s and 2030s, based on the IEA’s founding focus on the fundamental institutions of a free society.”

No doubt Alex’s rise is a precursor to Kemi’s impending Cabinet appointment…