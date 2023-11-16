Ministers have ordered civil servants across the board to return back to the office for at least 60% of their working time, according to a draft letter seen by Civil Service World. Officials have finally realised that perhaps our pen pushers working from home is part of the reason for public sector productivity stalling. Across all Whitehall departments only 64% of staff were in the office this Autumn, with HMRC having the lowest turnout of 41%. Perhaps they felt they could put their feet up since our taxes are so high…

The draft letter was signed by “heads of departments” and dated 15th November, two days after John Glen replaced Jeremy Quin as chief secretary to the Treasury, responsible for civil service reform. Nice to see he’s getting on with the job…

Read the draft letter below: