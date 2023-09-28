The civil service union has paused strikes this month, not that the civil servants themselves will have noticed. They’re still at home…

New civil service occupancy data shows that fewer than half of our tax overlords at HMRC turned up to the office last week, with only 44% daily occupancy despite covid restrictions being lifted two years ago. The famously industrious staff at the FCDO weren’t much better, with only 49% making an appearance at their desks on King Charles Street. Guido is happy that at least the pen pushers will be doing less work at home…

Across all Whitehall departments only 64% of staff were in the office. Hats off to the public servants at the MoD and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy with a whopping 82% and 89% showing up. The private sector has a lot to learn from these high performers…